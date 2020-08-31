The ‘Most points in the NBA postseason’ quiz

The two top seeds in the 2020 NBA postseason advanced to the next round. The Orlando Magic were able to take Game 1 from the No. 1 seed Milwaukee Bucks, but that was all they were able to do, as the Bucks won the next four games easily. Similarly out in the Western Conference, the No. 8 seed Portland Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard upset LeBron and company in Game 1 of their series, only to drop the next four as well. Not having Dame available for Game 5 all but sealed Portland’s fate. The Bucks will now move on to face the Miami Heat, while L.A. awaits the winner of the Houston-OKC series.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. LeBron is already the leading scorer in NBA postseason history, and by a fairly significant margin. Whenever he does take the court in Round 2, he will just be adding to his scoring record. So with that in mind, how many of the players to score the most points in NBA postseason history can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!