The Haunting of Bly Manor Finally Gets a Premiere Date and a Creepy Teaser

Get ready to get spooked once again.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is coming to Netflix on Oct. 9 and a creepy new teaser promises we’re in for another round of sleepless nights in the very best way.

The follow-up to The Haunting of Hill House leaves the Crain family behind but features some of the same cast and some newcomers as it retells the Henry James novella The Turn of the Screw. It’s about a governess who goes to take care of two children and begins to believe their house is very haunted. We’re just going to assume right now that the house actually is haunted, but that’s just a guess.

Hill House stars Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Katie Siegel and Catherine Parker are all back for another round, and they’re joined by Rahul Kohli, T’Nia Miller, Amelia Eve and Tahirah Sharif with Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and Amelie Smith as the children.