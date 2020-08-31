The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Cast to Reunite for Unscripted HBO Max Special

Move over, Friends. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is the latest beloved sitcom to get the reunion treatment, with the cast officially set to come back together for an unscripted reunion special at HBO Max.

The titular Fresh Prince himself, Will Smith, will be joined by his co-stars Alfonso Ribeiro, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, and Daphne Maxwell Reid to celebrate the comedy’s 30th anniversary. The special will be taped on September 10, which is the exact date the show premiered three decades ago, but it won’t debut on the streaming platform until around Thanksgiving. The entire series has been streaming on HBO Max since the service launched.

You can expect music, dancing, surprise guests, and a lot of looking back at the series’ cultural impact. Marcus Raboy is on board to direct, while Rikki Hughes will executive produce and act as showrunner.

The news comes a few weeks after it was announced that Smith and Morgan Cooper are developing a dramatic reboot of Fresh Prince based on Cooper’s viral fan trailer, Bel-Air, that reimagined the classic sitcom as a gritty drama. If the series gets a pilot or series order, Cooper will co-write, direct, and co-executive produce. Fresh Prince‘s original producers, including Smith and creators Andy and Susan Borowitz, are set to return for the reboot as well.

Now that this Fresh Prince special is on deck, HBO Max has officially proven it’s very much in the nostalgia business, though it’s still uncertain when exactly the highly anticipated Friends reunion will premiere.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-AirPhoto: Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal