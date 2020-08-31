Texas NBC Weather Forecaster Dies Suddenly After Saying Her ‘Brain Is Broken’ in Suicidal Post

Facebook

Kelly Plasker posted a ‘final confession for the sins I’m responsible for’ on Facebook, which included claims of her being abused in high school, before she was found dead on Sunday, August 31.

A Texas weather forecaster died suddenly on Sunday, August 31 after posting what sounded like a suicidal message on Facebook. Kelly Plasker, a popular morning host with NBC affiliate KCBD NewsChannel 11, was found dead after making a “final confession for the sins I’m responsible for,” in which she revealed she was groomed and abused in high school.

Her passing was confirmed by her colleague, KCBD NewsChannel 11 anchor Kase Wilbanks, who told viewers on Sunday night, “Her sudden death early this morning has broken our hearts.” The news station also aired a tribute to Kelly.

“She was a bright spot in our weekend mornings, and in our lives,” said a narrator. “Kelly Plasker, KCBD’s weekend morning forecaster, a dedicated member of the KCBD weather staff and a beloved co-worker for all of us.”

It continued, “In her three years on air, she showed us her passion for weather, which came through in her forecasts that kept us all safe and prepared for the day ahead. She showed her heart and her love, for which we will all be thankful for. From the KCBD family to Kelly, we share our sympathies. We’re grateful for the time we shared with Kelly and the joy she shared with us.”

Kelly’s cause of death has not been revealed, but Kase later read the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to viewers. “Experts say stopping suicide means increasing the conversations about mental and emotional health. They say to reach out for help, so ask for help if you’re struggling or have had thoughts of suicide,” he said. “Everyone should educate themselves on warning signs for those we love.”

KCBD vice president Dan Jackson also released a statement via Facebook, writing, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic and sudden loss of KCBD weekend morning forecaster Kelly Plasker. Kelly was a dedicated member of the KCBD weather staff, well-liked by viewers, and admired by her co-workers. Our deepest sympathies go out to Kelly’s family in this time of great loss.”

“We would like to thank the many viewers who have reached out through our social media channels in kindness and support to honor Kelly’s memory,” he continued. “Grief counselors have been made available to all members of the KCBD family struggling with this heartbreaking news.”

In her now-final post, Kelly wrote, “I got thrown off course in high school by a man twice my age.” She then accused her high school band director as a predator, “My band director, using his time at Frenship high school to find his new ‘soul mate!’ ”

She went on detailing how she became the victim of the alleged abuse, “He was supposed to be somebody looking out for me, but instead of looking out for me he looked at me in ways that men should not look at children. And I realize now that predators pick off easy prey. Particularly those without much family support or resources.”

“The bad habits and games being in that 5 year long relationship can be called grooming and abusive at times call it total manipulation,” she continued. “I have unfortunately carried into relationships of mine that would’ve probably been beautiful had I not been convinced that I wasn’t worthy that I was never going to be good enough for anybody with which I can make memories and grow old together.”

Claiming that more women had contacted her with similar stories, she added she’s “only now realizing how perversely pervasive, things situations which are still happening in our school systems MUST STOP!” She concluded her post, “Thanks all I needed to get out there as my final confession for the sins I am responsible for adding to the cross. I love you my friends. My brain is broken and I cannot take it anymore.”

Kelly passed away two years after her 19-year-old son committed suicide in 2018.