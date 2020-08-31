Teen TV Show Actors Who Deserve More Credit

“Brandy was able to depict Black teenagers in a way that was rarely portrayed on TV. She was headstrong, but not angry, intelligent, flawed, funny, layered, typical, and realistic. Her character allowed so many young Black people to see themselves. I think the entire cast was perfectly chosen, but I applaud Brandy for showing the most growth throughout the series. Due to the fact that the cast was Black, the show was pigeonholed as a ‘Black show for Black people,’ when in reality, the issues the teens on the show faced were often issues not just Black teenagers related to. The series paved the way for shows like That’s So Raven, The Famous Jett Jackson, and One on One. Brandy deserves more recognition. Period.”

—mj2005