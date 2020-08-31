Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry Reveals Her Secrets to Raising 4 Kids as a Single Mom

The MTV personality is a proud mom to Isaac Rivera, 10, who she welcomed with ex Joe Rivera on the first season of Teen Mom, and Lincoln Marroquin, 6, who she shares with ex Javi Marroquin.

Kailyn is also raising two children with ex Chris Lopez including Lux Lowry, 2, and her newest arrival, Romello Creed Lopez.

This season of Teen Mom 2 will document Kailyn’s relationship with Chris. When asked about their status on Aug. 19, the mother-of-four said, “Right now, we don’t communicate at all. I’m hoping that it will get better with time but I don’t have a big vision. I don’t have anything negative to say. I hope for our kids that everything works itself out in whatever direction that may be.”