Taylor Swift Stays Atop Billboard 200 for Fifth Week in a Row

Extending her No. 1 run on the albums chart with ‘Folklore’, the ‘Cardigan’ singer keeps the late Pop Smoke’s ‘Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon’ at the runner-up position.
–
Taylor Swift has extended her number one run on the U.S. albums chart for a fifth consecutive week.
The pop superstar’s “Folklore” ties rapper Lil Baby‘s “My Turn” for most weeks atop the Billboard 200 so far this year, although Swift’s project is the first to dominate the countdown for five weeks in a row since Drake achieved the feat with “Scorpion” in 2018.
She keeps the late Pop Smoke at two with “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon”, while fellow tragic rapper Juice WRLD is another non-mover at three with “Legends Never Die”.
“Hamilton: An American Musical” climbs one place to four, ahead of Nas‘ “King’s Disease”, which debuts at five.
Top Ten Billboard 200:
- “Folklore” – Taylor Swift (98,000 units)
- “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon” – Pop Smoke (83,000 units)
- “Legends Never Die” – Juice WRLD (70,000 units)
- “Hamilton: An American Musical” – Various Artists (51,000 units)
- “King’s Disease” – Nas (47,000 units)
- “My Turn” – Lil Baby (43,000 units)
- “Pray 4 Love” – Rod Wave (40,000 units)
- “Imploding the Mirage” – The Killers (37,000 units)
- “Blame It on Baby” – DaBaby (34,000 units)
- “Hollywood’s Bleeding” – Post Malone (31,000 units)