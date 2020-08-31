Tata ma chance: Pensioner arrested for allegedly stealing R4.7m Covid-19 relief money

A pensioner from Hammanskraal allegedly skimmed

almost R5 million from the Covid-19 UIF fund.

To date, the Hawks have arrested 14 people for

similar offences.

This includes three cops who allegedly stole almost

R700 000 from the fund.

A 62-year-old pensioner from Hammanskraal scored a

sizeable extra pension of R4.7 million by allegedly stealing the money from the

UIF’s Covid-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS).

The Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation unit

arrested him in Hammanskraal on Sunday for alleged fraud and theft. This brings

the number of arrested people linked to UIF TERS fraud to 14, said Hawks

spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi.

Some of the suspects were out on bail, while the

62-year-old pensioner will be charged with fraud, and alternatively with theft

and money laundering.

The pensioner was arrested after he allegedly

failed to disclose that he became an instant millionaire with money that was

meant to remunerate employees of a company that will be disclosed in court

papers.

“It is understood the suspect worked for the

same company and allegedly used the same reference number from his previous

employers to apply for his UIF payout. It was later found after numerous

enquiries by the company that the money was actually paid, but was redirected

to the suspect’s account,” Mulaudzi said.

A case was registered and almost R4.6 million has

already been recovered. He allegedly used almost R100 000 on himself.

He is expected to appear in the Pretoria

Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Monday.

Three cops arrested

In a separate case, Sergeant Thokozane Mchunu, 34,

Sergeant Nqobile Witness Mzimela, 39, and Sboniso Percival Khanyile, 25, will

also be appearing in the same court on Monday after they were arrested last

week in Durban for alleged fraud and money laundering of R692 000, also linked

to the same Covid-19 UIF fund.

National Adhesive applied for relief funds for

their employees. However, it emerged that the company’s banking details were

fraudulently changed and the R692 000 was redirected to another bank account. It

was ultimately found that the account allegedly belonged to Mchunu, from the

Durban Central Tactical Response Team.

He allegedly transferred the money to Mzimela and

Khanyile. Almost R240 000 has already been frozen, a bakkie and an open piece

of land were also seized and are expected to be forfeited to the state.

National head of the Directorate for Priority Crime

Investigation (DPCI), Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, has hailed the team

for speedily arresting and bringing suspects to court.

This would not have been possible without a

collective effort and the assistance of the National Prosecuting Authority,

Asset Forfeiture Unit, Financial Intelligence Centre, Priority Crime

Specialised Investigation and the intelligence community, he said.

“Pensioners are supposed to be role models to

their children and grandchildren. Without suggesting the guilt on the suspect,

the behaviour in this manner suggest a bad role model,” said Lebeya.

