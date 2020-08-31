Taapsee Pannu breaks her silence on media accusing Rhea Chakraborty for Sushant’s suicide

Taapsee Pannu is one actress who always speaks the truth and is never shy to talk about what she feels like. Today the actress has taken to her social media account to talk about and speak about the heated argument and the most controversial case in our industry – the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

In the last few weeks, after Sushant Singh Rajput’s father filed a complaint against Sushant’s ex girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, the media has been harsh on the young actress and netizens have already gave their verdict. While the CBI is still investigating the case, the social media has already made their theories about the late actor’s death and the mental stress he went through. South actress Lakshmi Manchu, who saw Rhea’s interview on National television, penned down her thoughts and shared a post on asking people not to take matters in their hands and let the investigation decide.



@sardesairajdeep @Tweet2Rhea @itsSSR . Wake up my industry friends… stop this lynching. #letthetruthprevail pic.twitter.com/5SCEX8Un8H

— Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) August 30, 2020

Soon Taapsee Pannu quoted her tweet and shared her opinion on the same matter. She said, ‘I didn’t know Sushant on a personal level nor do I know Rhea but what I know is, it only takes to be a human to understand how wrong it is to overtake judiciary to convict someone who isn’t proven guilty. Trust the law of the land for your sanity and the deceased’s sanctity.’

I didn’t know Sushant on a personal level nor do I know Rhea but what I know is, it only takes to be a human to understand how wrong it is to overtake judiciary to convict someone who isn’t proven guilty. Trust the law of the land for your sanity and the deceased’s sanctity ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼ https://t.co/gmd6GVMNjc

— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 30, 2020







Now that’s well said by the talented actress.