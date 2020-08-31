Surfer describes moment shark latched on to her leg at Shelley Beach

A woman bitten by a shark while surfing with her husband last month has described the moment the great white latched on to her leg.

“I knew it wasn’t an accident, it was a very intentional thwack,” Ms Doyle told from hospital today.

“I remember jumping on the board and feeling the jaws readjust – like it needed a new grip and then readjust again.

“(It was) trying to find the best position to hold me and I could feel its jaw sort of moving around.

“It’s like a vice around your leg, a crushing sensation.”

Ms Doyle is an environmental scientist and said she thinks of the incident as an encounter rather than attack.

As she recovers in the Northern Beaches Hospital, she’s hoping to raise money for marine conservation, using the hashtag #punchingforhealthyoceans.