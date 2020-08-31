Subodh Bhave tests positive for COVID-19



Renowned Marathi actor Subodh Bhave who is known for his films like Katyar Kaljat Ghusali, Lokmanya-Ek Yugpurush and more took to social media this afternoon to reveal that he has tested positive for coronavirus. It’s been almost six months since the lockdown began and even today the condition is not back to normal.





Every other day there are reports about people testing positive for the virus and the latest one to be on the list is actor Subodh Bhave. He shared the post in Marathi and even mentioned that his elder son Malhar and wife Manjiri have also tested positive for COVID-19. We wish the family a speedy recovery. The actor added that they have been told to home-quarantine and are doing so under the guidance of doctors.

