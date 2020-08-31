Stocks set for 5 months of gains as stimulus fuels highs

Article content continued

“At some point, I think we will see a correction in equities but not a collapse, and that would be normal and good news for the market because equity levels are too high and disconnected to the economic reality and earnings,” Vanraes added.

DOLLAR BLUES

The dollar recovered some ground against its peers, but was set for its fourth straight month of losses.

It was 0.5 per cent firmer at 105.92 yen, but drifted lower against the euro as the European session wore on. Europe’s single currency was last up 0.16 per cent at US$1.1923, having climbed 0.9 per cent last week.

The dollar index was a touch softer at 92.215, heading back towards recent two-year lows. It has shed over 1 per cent this month, on track for its worst August in five years.

The Fed’s shift to an average inflation target has hurt a U.S. currency hit in recent months by concerns about the coronavirus and its impact on the economy.

“The thin end of holiday markets today, means it’s easy to overinterpret (market moves),” said Chris Bailey, European strategist at Raymond James. “The big test is coming though at US$1.20.”

Elsewhere, gold moved in step with the dollar, last trading at around $1,965 an ounce — a touch firmer on the day.

Brent crude oil touched its highest in five months, underpinned by a 30 per cent cut in Abu Dhabi crude supplies and encouraging Chinese data.

Brent crude futures were last up 1.3 per cent at US$46.40. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at US$43.46 a barrel, up 49 cents, or 1.1 per cent.

