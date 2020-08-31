Sonny Bill Williams’ NRL comeback against Raiders in doubt amid ‘concerns’ from Roosters

Sydney Roosters fans may have to wait a little longer to see Sonny Bill Williams’ NRL comeback, amid “concerns” over his health from the club.

Williams was widely expected to make his NRL return for the Roosters’ Grand Final rematch against the Canberra Raiders on Saturday, but failed to train on Monday.

While Williams’ absence has been attributed to an alternative training program by the Roosters, Nine’s NRL reporter Danny Weidler revealed that the club has a “few little concerns” about the health of their star recruit.

Speaking on Nine’s 100% Footy, Weidler gave an insight into where Williams’ comeback attempt currently stands.

“It was all on course until late last week,” he said.

Williams watched his new teammates in action in their win over the Broncos on the weekend (Getty)

“I think Sonny Bill trained a couple of really hard sessions, he didn’t appear today at Roosters training and that’s somewhat of a concern in my eyes.

“Sonny Bill is coming off a six-month layoff, an operation, a rushed preparation, and then to not be at a session for the first day in the lead-up to his return game probably is a little bit of a concern.

“We know that in past times he’s battled with a knee injury, and he’s had that for years and managed it.

“I’ll be very interested to see if he turns up at training for another couple of sessions during the week.

“I do think he is in some doubt. I do know that there are a few little concerns about him.”

Williams shares a laugh with Roosters captain Boyd Cordner on Saturday afternoon (Getty)

Weidler’s comments were followed by Sharks great Paul Gallen, who urged the Roosters to think of the bigger picture and not rush Williams back into the line-up prematurely.

“At his age, to go through what he went through, and then to sit in a hotel room for two weeks and then to expect him to go out and play, I know he’s not going to play big minutes, but it’s a big ask,” he told 100% Footy.

“They didn’t bring him back to play against Canberra in Round 17, they brought him back to win a premiership.

“He’s 35 years of age now, you’ve got to remember that. The Roosters brought him back to win the comp, so it wouldn’t surprise me if he doesn’t play this week.”

The Roosters picked up another win on the weekend against the lowly Brisbane Broncos (Getty)

With both the Raiders and Roosters vying for a top four spot, Gallen suggested that a top four team could still win the premiership, even after losing in the first week of the finals.

“The thing about it that you’ve got to remember is, if (the Roosters) finish fourth they’ve got to play the Panthers in the first week of the semis,” he said.

“One of them are going to lose, and if one of those two are going to win the comp, they’re going to have to win four games to win the Grand Final.

“I think this year may be the year that someone can come, not from outside the top four, but lose in the first week and then play all four games.

“I think having Sonny fresh and ready for the semi-finals series is the way to go.”