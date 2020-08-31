Sir Isaac Newton’s notes among Cambridge web gallery ‘treasures’

Image copyright

Cambridge University Library Image caption



A notebook used by Isaac Newton from 1661 is among the items added to a new online gallery





A notebook used by Sir Isaac Newton and other historical “treasures” have gone on show in a new free online gallery.

Cambridge University Library has joined the White House, British Library and others by adding high-resolution images to Google’s Arts and Culture site.

Items also include its oldest written artefact, a 4000-year-old clay tablet.

The library said it allowed users to zoom in on objects in great detail and read about the “fascinating narratives behind unique objects”.

Image copyright

Cambridge University Library Image caption



This clay tablet was written by a Sumerian scribe around 2200BC





The Treasures of Cambridge University Library story includes manuscripts, books and other historical objects of importance.

Cambridge librarian Dr Jessica Gardner said: “With fewer people able to travel at the moment, our partnership with Google is a perfect example of bringing the library to millions of enquiring minds across the globe.”

Google Arts and Culture contains about six million objects and allows users to virtually tour galleries from around the world.

The company said: “Our mission is to preserve and bring the world’s art and culture online so it’s accessible to anyone, anywhere.”

Image copyright

Cambridge University Library Image caption



An illustration from a 17th Century atlas showing the sizes of the heavenly bodies relative to that of the Earth





Cambridge University Library was founded more than 600 years ago and is one of the oldest university libraries in the world.

It is said to have copies of almost every book, novel and work of children’s literature published in the UK and Ireland since 1710.

Its 17 floors contain about 10 million items on more than 125 miles of shelving.

More than 140 images of the library’s collection have been included on Google initially but more are planned and other university institutions, such as the Fitzwilliam Museum, are set to follow.

Image copyright

Cambridge University Library Image caption



This is the earliest Chinese book printed using a technique known as douban





Find News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email [email protected]