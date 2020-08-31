SHRC probe Cooper Hospital regarding Rhea Chakraborty’s presence in the morgue

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has been surrounded by controversies since the very start. Several unanswered questions have come to surface and thus the supreme court handed over the case to the CBI hoping we’ll get a better picture of what actually went down on 14th June.

A report in a leading daily has now revealed that the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission had issued a show-cause notice to Cooper hospital questioning them over allowing Rhea Chakraborty into the morgue. The report claims that the HOD and Dean of Cooper hospital were called in and are currently answering questions regarding Rhea’s presence in the morgue.

We’re still to hear any further details regarding the same.