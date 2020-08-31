Severe fire danger in the NT, gale warnings for WA on the first day of spring

It’s the first day of spring, and while the west can expect a wet start to the season, others are bracing for heat and severe fire danger.

A front and trough impacting the southwest is producing rain and showers. Some elevated and coastal parts of WA’s southwest could collect over 25mm of rain before this evening.

High pressure is quickly building across the southeast, allowing lingering clouds and showers to ease.

Send us your weather pictures (Nine)

Melbourne had its wettest August since 2010 (61.6mm, or 23 per cent above average), although the city was drier than average this winter.

Onshore winds are bringing showers to northeast Queensland, whilst keeping elsewhere clear.

A warm air mass will be drawn across NSW tomorrow and Thursday ahead of a trough, with maximum temperatures peaking several degrees above average. Parts of Sydney could see the temperature nudging above the 30C degree mark on Thursday.

Here’s the weather across Australia on Tuesday, September 1 28, 2020.

Showers easing, cool-to-cold in the northeast. Cloud increasing, cold in the southeast. Fog then sunny, cool-to-cold in the southwest. Sunny, cool-to-mild in the northwest.

Sydney will be mostly sunny with a low of 10C and top of 18C.

People enjoying Bondi Beach on a hot Sunday, 30th August 2020, with more warm weather on the way. (Edwina Pickles)

Canberra has early fog and a low of 1C, and will then become sunny with a top of 14C.

There’s a strong wind warning today for Batemans Coast and Eden Coast, and tomorrow for Macquarie Coast, Hunter Coast, Illawarra Coast, Batemans Coast and Eden Coast.

Mostly cloudy, cool-to-cold in the southwest. Mostly sunny, cold in the southeast. Mostly cloudy, cool-to-cold in the northwest. Fog then sunny, cold in the northeast.

Melbourne will also be mostly sunny, with a low of 4C and top of 15C.

There’s a strong wind warning through midnight tonight for the West Coast and East Gippsland Coast.

People enjoy their one hour of exercise allowed under stage 4 restrictions at Albert Park on August 16, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Mostly sunny, cool-to-mild in the east. Sunny, warm in the west.

Brisbane will be mostly sunny, with a low of 13C and top of 25C.

There’s a strong wind warning through midnight tonight for Peninsula Coast and Cooktown Coast.

Windy with showers, cool-to-cold in the southwest. Showers, cool-to-cold in the south. Windy, warm in the northwest. Mostly sunny, very warm in the northeast.

Perth has showers today, with a low of 11C and top of 16C.

There’s a gale warning through midnight tonight for Perth Coast, Bunbury Geographe Coast, Leeuwin Coast, Albany Coast and Esperance Coast, and a strong wind warning for Perth Local Waters, Geraldton Coast, Lancelin Coast and Eucla Coast.

Mostly sunny, very warm in the north. Sunny, warm-to-very warm over the interior and south.

Darwin will be sunny, with a low of 24C and top of 35C.

A developing ridge over the Queensland coast and a weakening ridge through central Australia will produce a dry, warm to hot and windy day across the northwest Top End.

There’s severe fire danger today for Darwin and Adelaide River.

Bushfires NT and NT Fire and Rescue Service advise you to:

Action your Bushfire Survival Plan now.

Monitor the fire and weather situation through your local radio station, www.securent.nt.gov.au , and www.bom.gov.au .

Call 000 (Triple Zero) in an emergency.

For information on preparing for bushfires go to www.securent.nt.gov.au . The next warning will be issued by 5am CST.

Mostly cloudy, cool-to-cold in the southeast and central. Windy, very warm in the west. Cloud and wind increasing, mild-to-warm in the north.

Adelaide will be mostly sunny, with a low of 7C and top of 20C.

There’s a strong wind warning through midnight tonight for the Far West Coast, Upper West Coast, Lower West Coast, Central Coast, South Central Coast, Spencer Gulf, Investigator Strait, Upper South East Coast and Lower South East Coast.

Late shower, cold in the southwest. Frost then sunny, cold in the southeast. Showers increasing, cold in the northwest. Mostly cloudy, cold in the northeast.

Hobart will be mostly sunny, with a low of 3C and top of 14C.

There’s a strong wind warning through midnight tonight for the South West Coast and Central West Coast.