Scots university students warned over covid freshers’ week risk

The Deputy First Minister has said he has concerns about the impact of university freshers’ week on coronavirus levels.

John Swinney said he understood how “thrilling” it is to start higher education, but added that this year would have to be “different”.

A key plank of the anti-covid strategy for universities is ‘blended learning’, which will limit class based teaching.

This model, which was dumped for primary and secondary schools, is aimed at reducing the number of students on campus.

However, freshers’ week – the point at which new students start their university life – is known for boozy drinking sessions and partying.

Fears exist in the sector that a traditional freshers’ week could lead to a spike in coronavirus cases and undo some of the progress made.

Speaking at the First Minister’s briefing, Swinney said:

“On the question of freshers’ week, in short yes I do have concerns.”

“There have been extensive discussions between the government, the universities, colleges, student unions and with the NUS about the measures we’ve got to put in place to try to ensure that freshers’ week is undertaken in a different fashion to what I think most students would have experienced over .

“We have to be conscious of the risks that come from large scale socialisation.”

Swinney added: “I understand how exciting and thrilling the prospect of coming to university is for students.







“Freshers’ week is very much part of the character of that experience, but..this year is different, and it has to be pursued in a safer fashion.”

Concerns have also been raised about the prospect of tens of thousands of international students coming to study in Scotland.

Swinney’s comments came as Sturgeon confirmed there had been 160 new cases of coronavirus in Scotland registered in the last hours.

Asked about clusters and whether people breaking the rules on indoor gatherings could could lead to restrictions, Sturgeon said:

“Yes, there is a risk of that. I fervently hope we can avoid that, but I can’t rule out that possibility.”

She added that complacency is “dangerous” and said there should be assumption the rise could lead to an increase in deaths.