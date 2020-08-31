Saints’ Alvin Kamara holding out for new deal?

Alvin Kamara has not been present for the last three days of Saints training camp, and his absence is unexcused (Twitter link via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com). Kamara is believed to be pressuring the team for a new deal, though that has not yet been confirmed by the running back’s camp.

The Saints have been discussing a new deal with Kamara throughout the summer, though it’s not clear if they’ve made him a concrete offer just yet. Kamara said earlier this year that he wants to stay with the Saints, though he is equally eager for a pay bump after watching Panthers star Christian McCaffrey set a new all-time record for the position. While Kamara probably will not top McCaffrey’s $16M averange annual value deal and may not get to the Ezekiel Elliott price point ($15M/year), the Saints will have to make him one of the league’s highest-paid backs to keep him for the long haul.

Kamara and Mark Ingram became the first running back duo to each surpass 1,500 yards from scrimmage in a season in 2017, and Kamara eclipsed 1,500 scrimmage yards again in 2018 — when he scored 18 touchdowns. Since 2017, Kamara’s 4,476 scrimmage yards rank fifth in the NFL.