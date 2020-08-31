Romania’s minority government survives no-confidence motion By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
8

© . Newly appointed Romanian PM Ludovic Orban attends the validation session of his cabinet

BUCHAREST () – Romania’s centrist minority government of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban survived a motion of no-confidence by the Social Democrat opposition on Monday, with parliamentary debates and the vote canceled due to the absence of a quorum in parliament.

“There is no quorum,” lower house speaker and Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu told parliament. “Only 226 MPs are present against the required 233.”

Asked by reporters if he would try to reschedule the vote, Ciolacu said: “There’s nothing to reschedule. It failed. We struggled to form a 233-seat parliament majority and we failed.”

