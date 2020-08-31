Rocky Mountain National Park sees 25% fewer visitors in July compared to year before

While July 2019 was a record-breaking month with nearly one million people going to Rocky Mountain National Park, officials recorded roughly 25% fewer visitors this past July.

For the first ever, Rocky implemented a timed permit system from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day of the week allocating permits equal to about 60% of the maximum parking capacity. That equals 4,800 vehicles a day.

Because of visitors entering the park outside the reservation hours, the actual visitation in July was about 75% of Rocky’s maximum capacity.

The Grand Lake entrance received 86,149 of the 723,478 total visitors, equaling a drop of 44% compared to last July. The Beaver Meadows entrance on the eastern side of the park saw 18.2% fewer visitors.

Read more on our partner site Sky-Hi News.

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, The Adventurist, to get outdoors news sent straight to your inbox.