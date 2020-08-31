Rockies’ Brendan Rodgers headed to injured list with shoulder problems

Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers, the club’s first-round draft choice in 2015, is battling a shoulder injury again.

Rodgers, the third overall pick in 2015, was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder capsular strain. Rodgers made his big-league debut last season and played in 25 games before his season ended because of a shoulder injury. He underwent surgery on July 17, 2019.

Rodgers was called up from the alternative camp Aug. 19. He played in seven games, hitting .095 (2-for-21) with one double and two RBIs.

In other moves, the Rockies added newly-acquired right-handed reliever Mychal Givens to the active roster and also recalled right-hander Antonio Santos from their alternate training site. The Rockies optioned left-handed pitcher James Pazos to their alternate site.

