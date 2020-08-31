Robert Lewandowski says he deserved to win Ballon d’Or

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski didn’t win the Ballon d’Or this year, and he’s pretty salty about it.

Lewandowski was the favorite to take home the award this year, but it was canceled in June by organizers who said the coronavirus impact on football made it unfair for judging.

When asked by reporters who he thought deserved to win the 2020 Ballon d’Or, he simply replied “me,” according to ESPN’s Stephan Uersfeld.

The 32-year-old finished as the top scorer in the Bundesliga, the German Cup and the Champions League, tallying 55 goals during the 2019-20 campaign.

“We won everything we could with Bayern,” he added. “I was the top scorer in all competitions I featured in and I think a player who achieves this would win the Ballon d’Or.”

Lewandowski will remain with Bayern Munich until 2023 and recently said he’ll continue playing beyond that point.

The Polish striker probably won’t put together another 55-goal season, though he’s in his prime and could help Bayern bring home another Champions League title next season.