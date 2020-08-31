Robbie Farah warns Benji Marshall could ‘ruin his legacy’ by playing a year too long

Wests Tigers legend Robbie Farah has warned his old teammate Benji Marshall that he could potentially ruin his legacy if he chooses to play a year too long.

Marshall’s glittering career at Leichhardt looks set to come to an end, with the Tigers reportedly set to give the 35-year-old his marching orders in the coming days.

While Marshall still has plenty to offer, it is understood that the Tigers will have to make the call due to having too much money tied up in its halves spots with Luke Brooks and Josh Reynolds.

The 2005 NRL premiership winner was dropped multiple times earlier in the 2020 season by Tigers coach Michael Maguire, and Farah, who’s NRL career drew to a close last season, said Marshall has a tough call to make.

Wests Tigers hero Benji Marshall’s NRL career could come to an end this season. (Getty)

“It’s a hard one. That’s something Benji has got to ask himself,” Farah told 2GB’s Wide World of Sports Radio when asked if Marshall has another year in him.

“I went through it last year and you know when your time is up and you’ve got to be willing to put your body on the line day-in and day-out at training and every week when you go out there.

“I don’t want Benji to ruin his legacy or go down the path of losing form. He got dropped earlier in the year and that was disappointing to see and you don’t want it to go down that path again next year.

“He’s been such a great player for such a long time that it would be a shame if he ruined his legacy by finishing off that way.

Robbie Farah’s stellar NRL career came to an end at the end of the 2019 season (Nick Moir | Sydney Morning Herald)

“If he feels like his body is up to it and mentally he can go again, that’s for him to decide.”

It has been another disappointing season for the Tigers this year, with the club currently sitting in 11th position on the ladder, and Farah admitted that he has been left frustrated.

“It’s obviously a difficult situation at the club at the moment and it’s quite frustrating, it has been for years as a player being there among it and now as a fan sitting back and watching from afar,” he said.

“I really thought the playing group was really coming on this year, there were some good signs early on in the year.

Farah says Michael Maguire has a big job on his hands to turn around the Wests Tigers culture (Getty)

“Half-way through the year I thought they showed some great resilience and plenty of toughness in a lot of their games, but unfortunately their last month has been very disappointing.”

According to Farah, Maguire has a big job on his hands in order to change the club’s “losing culture”.

“It’s the same old story for us long-suffering Tigers fans,” he said.

“It’s quite disappointing and I think Madge is quite frustrated and he understands that he needs to come up with some changes at the club and change what’s been a losing culture unfortunately.

“It’s hard to say, but that’s the reality of it and I think Madge has got his work cut out moving forward.”