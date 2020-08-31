Reinvent Technology Partners, a new SPAC formed by Reid Hoffman, Zynga founder Mark Pincus and hedge fund manager Michael Thompson, have filed for a $600M IPO (Kirsten Korosec/)

Reinvent Technology Partners, a new SPAC formed by Reid Hoffman, Zynga founder Mark Pincus and hedge fund manager Michael Thompson, have filed for a $600M IPO  —  Reinvent Technology Partners, a new special purpose acquisition company formed by famed investor and serial entrepreneur Reid Hoffman …

