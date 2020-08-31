Read all about Sanjay Dutt’s uber-cool car collection



Sanjay Dutt is currently being treated for Lung cancer. The actor was diagnosed earlier this month and ever since several people have been sending in their wishes for his speedy recovery. Sanjay Dutt is known for having a big heart and people often say that he is the best friend a person can have. Bollywood’s Baba is also known to live life king size since day one. He loves luxury and works hard to keep his lifestyle going too.



Apart from having big celebrations at home and calling over several people regularly, the actor is also fond of spending on cars. He is a fan of luxury cars and you will find a wide range of them parked in his garage. Dutt owns a Ferrari 599, an Audi R8, an Audi Q7, a Toyota Land Cruiser, a Mercedes M-class, a Porsche SUV and the fantastic Rolls Royce Ghost. Well, there is no competing with his lifestyle!