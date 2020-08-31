RBI governor rules out stagflation, expects consumer inflation to moderate: Financial Times By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das arrives to attend a news conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai

() – Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das told the Financial Times https://on.ft.com/3gE9RGZ newspaper that he does not think there will be stagflation and that the consumer inflation should moderate.

“I do not agree that we are likely to face a situation of stagflation,” Das told the newspaper in an interview published on Monday. “I am of the view that consumer inflation, going forward, should moderate.”

He also suggested that another round of stimulus was likely on the cards.

“The government will announce more growth-supporting measures,” he said.

“But whatever fiscal expansion they undertake will be very calibrated and very prudent in its approach.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR