Rangers trade All-Star left-hander Mike Minor to Athletics

The 32-year-old impending free agent is 0-5 on the season with a 5.60 ERA in 35.1 innings pitched. Last season he tossed 208.1 innings with a 3.59 ERA and finished eighth in Cy Young voting.

While he’s struggled this season, Oakland hopes it can get the All-Star 2019 version of Minor, which could be a lot of ask for in the weeks ahead as the A’s gear up for the playoffs.

Texas also could possibly deal Lance Lynn by Monday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline as multiple teams are interested in the pitcher, though nothing has materialized as of yet.