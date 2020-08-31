Perth man accused of breaching quarantine hotel to drink at hotel

A Western Australian man accused of breaching coronavirus quarantine to go to the pub says he suffers from anxiety and was “confused” about where he needed to go.

Paul Lawrence, 53, returned to Western Australia from a welfare check on his mum in Queensland over the weekend and says he didn’t realise he needed an exemption to get back home.

But, complaining of chest pains, he was allowed to cross the border and taken to Royal Perth Hospital.

Paul Lawrence is accused of breaching quarantine in Perth to have a drink at a pub. ()

After leaving the hospital, Mr Lawrence claimed he was confused about where he needed to go next. Instead of a quarantine hotel, he opted to visit the Northbridge Hotel.

Mr Lawrence told he was sorry for his actions.

“There was a bit of misunderstanding and confusion about quarantine,” he said.

“I didn’t mean to cause any grievance and I’m going to send an apology letter to the hotel.”

Mr Lawrence said he regretted his actions and would apologise to the Hotel Northbridge. ()

Court figures show that 107 people have been charged with failing to comply with directions under Western Australia’s Emergency Management Act.

So far, 49 have been convicted. Most have been handed fines of up to $8000, but some have been given suspended sentences or even jailed.