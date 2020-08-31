Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram wins Most Improved Player award

Ingram received 326 points in voting, while Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo finished second with 295. Dallas Mavericks second-year sensation Luka Doncic came in third with 101 points.

Ingram is the first Pelicans player to win this award.

Ingram joined the Pelicans in July 2019 as part of a trade that sent All-Star Anthony Davis to the Lakers. During his first season with the Pelicans, the 22-year-old posted career highs in scoring (23.8 PPG), assists (4.2 APG), rebounding (6.1 RPG), three-point shooting (39.1 percent) and steals (1.0 STL).

According to the Pelicans’ official website, Ingram was one of seven players averaging at least 24.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 4.0 APG, and 1.0 STL before to the NBA resumption held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. He made his first All-Star squad in January.