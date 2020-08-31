Paul Rusesabagina, of ‘Hotel Rwanda’ fame, arrested on terrorism charges

In 2005, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President George W. Bush.

In the years following the film’s release, Rusesabagina became more vocal in his criticism of Paul Kagame, the former commander of the Rwandan Patriotic Front, which ended the genocide. Kagame became the country’s de facto leader after the genocide and then president in 2000. His government has stifled independent media and political opposition, often linking dissent with genocide denial, a deeply taboo topic in the country.

A statement issued by the Rwanda Investigation Bureau said Rusesabagina, 66, was arrested in Kigali in cooperation with unidentified international law enforcement agencies. In tracking down dissidents, Rwanda has often taken its and sought the help of other countries, such as South Africa.

According to the Investigation Bureau’s announcement, Rusesabagina “is suspected to be the founder, leader, sponsor and member of violent, armed, extremist terror outfits,” including splinter groups of those who committed the genocide more than a quarter-century ago and allegedly operate out of neighboring Burundi and Congo.

“No one can take the lives of Rwandans and get away with it,” the bureau’s spokesman, Thierry Murangira, said at a news conference Monday.

Similar allegations against Rusesabagina emerged in 2011, but he was not formally charged. He has lived in exile in the United States and Belgium in recent years, citing the threat of arrest.

In a 2006 op-ed in , Terry George, director and producer of “Hotel Rwanda,” wrote of Rusesabagina’s rise and fall in the eyes of the Rwandan state.

“When the film was released, Rusesabagina was acknowledged as a hero not just by ordinary people across the United States and Europe but also by diplomats, politicians, journalists and Rwandan officials in diplomatic posts here,” George wrote. After news began spreading that Rusesabagina intended to form a political party, however, a “smear campaign” began, the filmmaker wrote.

Just a few months after the film was screened in front of thousands in Kigali’s biggest stadium, Kagame called Rusesabagina a “manufactured hero.”

“He should try his talents elsewhere and not climb on the falsehood of being a hero, because it’s totally false,” the president said.