Patrick Cripps, Carlton slammed over mismanagement of co-captain by Kane Cornes

Port Adelaide great Kane Cornes has taken aim at Carlton for their mismanagement of under-performing star Patrick Cripps as their side slips away from finals contention.

Cripps had just 94-metres gained in Carlton’s 24-point loss to Collingwood on Sunday, hooking a crucial shot on goal in a key moment during the loss that all but ended the Blues’ finals hopes.

It’s worrying trend that has crept into the skipper’s game with his form in-front of goal taking a nose-dive this season.

But Cornes believes Cripps shouldn’t solely shoulder the brunt of the blame as he took aim at the Blues for running their star into the ground, along with his form.

Cripps has appeared worn out at times this season after carrying Carlton’s midfield for the last few years (Getty)

“I’ve got some sympathy for him, I think Carlton have hung him out to dry,” Cornes told Nine’s Footy Classified.

“He’s been their sole bull in the midfield for a long time now, and I reckon he’s really tiring.

“If you compare his numbers this year to some of the lesser lights in the midfield, right now Patrick Cripps wouldn’t be in the top 12-15 midfielders, you wouldn’t have said that last year. He would have been top three.

“I’d go Dangerfield, Fyfe, Neale, Bontempelli, Steele, Petracca, Smith, Martin, Shiel, Kelly, I’ll keep going if you want me to – they’re all performing right now better than Patrick Cripps, and it’s not his fault I don’t think.

Cripps and Carlton will have to wait another 12 months to make a long-awaited finals appearance (AAP)

“I said about 18-months ago that I think he and Bontempelli are going to be the best two midfielders in the game, but right now he looks tired. Carlton’s management of him and the way they just continually put him in the midfield.

“Look at what Justin Longmuir is doing with Fyfe. It’s not 95% midfield. Look what Damien Hardwick does with Dustin Martin. Look what Goodwin is now doing with young Christian Petracca.

“(Cripps) cannot carry this midfield for another six years, like he’s been doing for seven, and this is the performance and reward you’re getting from a player who had 94-metres gained on the weekend and was ineffective.”

Essendon great Matthew Lloyd suggested Cripps needed to make some serious changes to his kicking game, and fast, if he was to get himself back to form.

Cripps’ goal-kicking remains the major hole in his otherwise excellent game (Getty)

“I don’t know who is working with him at Carlton, but this has just been going on and on,” he told Footy Classified.

“He’s kicked 5.10 for the season, and he’s got a stutter within his routine. Just big, big shots he’s missing at critical times. At crucial times in games you’ve got to kick them.

“He’s got the wrong technique, steers through it, stabs at it, and I just keep waiting for an adjustment and nothing is changing with his set shot.”

With the two-time All-Australian coming out of contract at the end of 2021, the pressure is on the Blues to convince him to recommit to the club on a long-term basis.