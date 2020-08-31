Online creators are creating deepfake memes as the technology grows more accessible, and publishing YouTube instructions so others can learn how (Karen Hao/MIT Technology Review)

Karen Hao / MIT Technology Review:
Online creators are creating deepfake memes as the technology grows more accessible, and publishing YouTube instructions so others can learn how — The rapidly increasing accessibility of the technology raises new concerns about its abuse. — Grace Windheim had heard of deepfakes before.
