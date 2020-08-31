oneplus nord: OnePlus Nord with 48MP main camera to go on sale today at 1pm via Amazon – Mobiles News

OnePlus Nord is set to go on sale today. The smartphone, as perAmazon web page, will be up for purchase at 1 pm on the e-tailer’s site. OnePlus comes with a starting price of Rs 27,999 and is equipped with a 48MP OIS main camera.

OnePlus Nord comes in two colour variants — Gray Onyx and Blue Marble. The handset packs 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and is priced at Rs 27,999. Another variant is equipped with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage, which can be purchased at Rs 29,999.

Buyers will get Red Cable Club benefits on the device’s purchase. These include 6-months extended warranty on the phone, 50GB cloud storage and other exclusive benefits.

OnePlus Nord: Specifications

OnePlus Nord comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with 2400x1080pixels resolution. The smartphone runs on OxygenOS 10.5 based on the Android 10 operating system. It is backed by a 4,115 mAh with WarpCharge30T fast charging.

OnePlus Nord is a 5G phone which comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. For imaging duties, the smartphone has a triple lens camera system on the rear side. The system comprises a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor with an aperture of f/2.25 and a 5MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

For selfies, the smartphone has a dual 32MP+8MP camera at the front. As mentioned above, the phone is offered in two colour variants- Gray Onyx and Blue Marble.

