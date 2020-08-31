NRL news, V’landys flags concerned for Queensland rugby league

ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys says the NRL is “very concerned” about the state of rugby league in Queensland as AFL begins to stake a foothold in the Sunshine State.

It’s been a grim season for rugby league in Queensland with the state’s three franchises languishing at the bottom of the ladder with the Bulldogs.

At the centre of the downturn is undeniably the Brisbane Broncos’ infamous season from hell which has seen the once esteemed franchise dragged through the mud in a torrid year for fans.

With the Cowboys and Titans not faring much better, V’landys revealed viewers up north had begun to tune-out as their teams’ seasons had waned on, causing ratings to take a dip in the Sunshine State.

It’s just the first ripple in perhaps a wider domino effect that a weakened Queensland system could have on the wider game, and V’Landys insisted it needed to be fixed, and fast.

“Look, we’re very concerned because we need a strong Broncos,” V’landys told Nine’s 100% Footy. “We need a real leading team in Queensland because that’s our second biggest market after NSW.

“We make all our money from the broadcast revenues and both broadcasters ironically fought after who would have the Brisbane games because they’ve always been the higher rating games.

“The fact that they’ve performed poorly, the ratings are poor, and that makes it hard for us to renegotiate broadcast deals. Without broadcast, there is no game in its current form and I can’t stress enough how important those dollars are to the game of rugby league.

“So Brisbane being strong is imperative, it’s not a nice to have, it’s a must-have.

“Our biggest asset is the State of Origin. If Queensland is not strong, we lose our strongest asset. If Queensland aren’t competitive the same thing will happen as what’s happened at the Broncos, there will be no ratings and we’ll go down and it will be very hard to negotiate contracts for broadcast.”

With the AFL confirming their Grand Final would be held on the same weekend as the NRL, potentially in Brisbane, V’landys flagged some serious market competition for rugby league in Queensland.

“There’s a big opportunity for AFL in Queensland,” V’landys told Nine’s 100% Footy.

“Their ratings have been up 20 per cent since they’ve been up there because our teams have gone so poorly.

“The Queensland viewer has viewed into AFL. So, we’ve got to take that challenge head-on in the future because if we don’t, they’ll get a footprint into Queensland and we lose our second-biggest market.”