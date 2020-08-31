NRL news, The Mole | Brisbane Broncos must make key sacking for Wayne Bennett return

Broncos owners News Limited face the difficult decision of sacking chairman Karl Morris if they want to get supercoach Wayne Bennett back on board.

Bennett – a God-like figure in Queensland – is seen as the one man who can salvage something from the disaster that the Broncos have become over the past 18 months.

But Bennett won’t work with chief executive Paul White or Morris – the two men he blames for his fallout with the club that saw him shift to Souths two years ago.

White is quitting his post at year’s end but that leaves Morris, a powerful figure in Queensland business.

Brisbane Broncos chairman Karl Morris. (Sydney Morning Herald)

Morris is will-liked by the board, but the panel is under immense pressure in the wake of the Broncos’ fall from grace in recent times.

The club has become the joke of the NRL and the heat is on for a quick fix – something only Bennett can provide.

As coaching director, with Kevin Walters likely to be head coach, Bennett can bring respectability back to the club, as well as serving as a magnet to attract class players.

Oh, to be a fly on the wall at the next Broncos’ board meeting.

Wayne Bennett during his previous stint with the Brisbane Broncos. (Sydney Morning Herald)

RABBITOHS RETHINK ON PROLIFIC FLYER

Souths are re-considering their plans to cut favourite son Alex Johnston loose for 2021.

Johnston is having an outstanding season and is the NRL’s equal top try-scorer with 14 from 15 games.

The Rabbitohs have a glut of outside backs but Johnston is playing as well as any of them and the fans want the 25-year-old La Perouse Panthers local junior to stay.

The Rabbitohs told Johnston a couple of months ago that he was free to explore his options – code for ‘we don’t want you’.

But things have changed, with Johnston in red-hot form.

Much will depend on how the Rabbitohs manage to juggle their salary cap – and how the saga over boom rugby union recruit Joseph Suaalii plays out.

Alex Johnston keeps finding the try-line for the Rabbitohs. (Getty)

VINTAGE BLAIR MAY FORCE NEW WARRIORS DEAL

The Warriors decided months ago that they would not be offering 34-year-old Adam Blair a new deal for 2021.

But much has happened at Terrigal in the past few weeks, with the Warriors stunning the league world with four of their last five games to charge into finals contention.

Blair has been a key figure in the stunning revival under interim coach Todd Payten, playing as if his football life depends on it – because it does.

And if the veteran forward continues to show his current level of enthusiasm, the Warriors and Nathan Brown might just reward him with another 12 months.

Adam Blair is back in vintage form for the Warriors. (Getty)

ROOKIE RAIDERS RAKE EARNS NEW CONTRACT

Tom Starling’s two-try performance for the Raiders in their comeback win over the Bulldogs on Sunday night has clinched a new deal for the young hooker.

With two established hookers in Josh Hodgson and Siliva Havili in their ranks, there were fears that the club may have to let the promising 22-year-old go.

But the Raiders rate Starling so highly that they will find or him in their top squad next season – even though the NRL hs yet to settle on how many players clubs will be allowed.

Starling remains the Raiders’ lucky charm – he has played 10 games for the club since debuting last season, winning .

Raiders hooker Tom Starling celebrates a try against the Bulldogs on Sunday. (Getty)

MASTER COACH URGES KICK-OFF RETHINK

Seven of the eight games last weekend finished with blow-out scores and the trend for runaway wins in the post-COVID NRL has officials very concerned.

But former Kangaroos and premiership-winning coach Tim Sheens has a simple solution that will fix the problem.

“Just make the team that scores kick off,” Sheens told Wide World of Sports.

“In most major sports, the team that concedes points gets next use of the ball – except league.

“The game is so fast now that if a team scores and gets the ball back, they often get on a roll and the defending team can’t stop it.

“Giving them next crack in attack would go a long way towards fixing that.”

NRL officials are expected to consider Sheens’ proposal for 2021.