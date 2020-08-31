NRL news, Sterlo urges Tigers to ‘persevere’ with Luke Brooks into new era amid club-cleanout

Luke Brooks is the man to lead the Wests Tigers into a new era, one without Benji Marshall, as league great Peter Sterling urged the joint venture to “persevere” with the playmaker amid a ruthless club-cleanout.

News the Tigers are reportedly set to show club icon Marshall the door next season against his wishes proves just how serious coach Michael Maguire is about a roster overhaul at Leichhardt.

Kiwi international Russell Packer is also on the hit-list, as is former Souths back-rower Chris McQueen, while Josh Reynolds’ future is also up in the air.

But while a host of Tigers find themselves in the crosshairs, playmaker Luke Brooks has seemingly been spared despite failing to impress in recent season and holding the unwanted record of having the most NRL appearances without playing finals football.

The club-junior was dropped earlier this year by Maguire after a shocking showing against South Sydney in round before being reintroduced into the halves with lukewarm impact.

Despite yet proving he can be the general the Tigers crave on the field, Sterling assured Brooks is the man to lead the club into a new era with his best football still in front of him.

“There’s a lot of talk about Luke Brooks,” Sterling said. “I know that he’s got this record of 145 games and hasn’t played finals football, it’s the worst of any kind of player in the NRL.

“That’s an unwanted record to have but I still believe we are going to see his best football in the next couple of years, if they can put a consistent spine around him.

“He’s had a lot of changes, he’s had a lot of partners in the No.7 jersey and at fullback and dummy half. If you look at the best sides in the competition the 1,6,7 & 9, they play a fair bit of football alongside each other.

“But the first thing I’d be doing with Luke Brooks, I’d be putting him back in the No.7 jersey. I think he’s an out and out 7, I know the Tigers this year have tried a few different ways of finding the right combination. But to me he’s a seven and I’d be looking to build around that instead of putting him in the six and trying to do it another way.”

Sterling also praised Souths recruit Doueihi who despite some errors in his game is blossoming into a class fullback.

Sterling urged the Tigers to persevere with both Doueihi and Brooks in what could become perhaps the first signs of a permanent spine forming under Maguire.

“I think both players are worth persevering with,” Sterling said. “Doueihi overall has had a pretty good season at fullback coming across from South Sydney.

“Once he gets [a few]errors out of his game, then I think he takes some giant steps toward being a really solid No.1 with a little bit of class about him.”

Sterling also believed that despite the Tigers wishing to part ways with Marshall, there was till a place for the NRL veteran in the competition next year.

“For players like Benji, absolutely, if it’s at the right price for the club,” he said.

“He looks fit, he looks healthy, he looks keen. So, there is an attraction in Benji Marshall for sure.”