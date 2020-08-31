NRL news, Sonny Bill Williams Roosters return, Ricky Stuart backs SBW

Ricky Stuart has welcomed the return of Sonny Bill Williams to the NRL despite reports Raiders powerbrokers were filthy the league had written the Roosters a blank cheque to bring the cross-code star down under.

Last Month, Raiders chief executive Don Furner expressed his disbelief when it was learned the Roosters reached deep into their pockets to fly Williams and his family to Australia, provide them a penthouse for quarantine and paid all associated relocation costs – outside of the club’s salary cap.

Furner said there had always been an “unspoken” soft cap of around $10,000 for the relocation of talent, which had appeared to be “loosened” for Williams’ return.

Speaking ahead of Williams’ mooted return on Saturday night against his Raiders, Stuart maintained the club’s position on the issue, but revealed he personally had no qualms with the apparent “SBW rule”.

Sonny Bill Williams at a Roosters training session on Saturday. (Getty)

“There was commentary around Sonny that I was making some comment about what he was getting paid from a salary-cap point of view,” he said. “For me, personally, it’s not about that at all, I don’t care if Sonny is getting a million dollars a game.

“I think it’s fantastic for rugby league to have a world-class athlete … to be here in rugby league.”

The Roosters registered Williams with the NRL on a deal worth $150,000 after an initial offer of $120,000 was knocked back by the NRL.

Stuart congratulated Tricolours chairman Nick Politis and ARL Comission chairman Peter V’landys in their efforts to bring Williams back to the NRL after the Toronto Wolfpack were forced to withdraw from the Super League due to the financial implications of COVID-19.

SBW joins Roosters at training

“In these tough times, I’m sure our broadcasters are very happy with the fact that they can have him involved,” Stuart said.

Williams is expected to make his grand NRL return when the Roosters and Raiders clash on Saturday night at GIO Stadium.