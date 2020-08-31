NRl news | Matt Moylan injuries, Cronulla Sharks role

Former Test and Origin star Matt Moylan is on the brink of being an $850,000 per season bench player at Cronulla – if he’s lucky.

That’s the verdict from rugby league great Peter Sterling, with Moylan currently missing from the eighth-placed Sharks team.

The former Kangaroos and Blues playmaker was dropped by Cronulla coach John Morris after a run of substandard form, particularly in defence. Morris said that the injury-riddled 29-year-old, who has long battled hamstring problems, was playing without confidence.

Highlighting Moylan’s fall from grace, Connor Tracey and Braydon Trindall were preferred by Morris in the injury absence of regular halves Shaun Johnson and Chad Townsend. Trindall played via a special exemption that Cronulla sought from the NRL; in preference to recalling Moylan, though the star’s ongoing hamstring troubles may have been a factor.

The back-ups performed well in Saturday’s win over the Cowboys, as did young fullback Will Kennedy. That spells trouble for Moylan as Johnson and Townsend near returns, Sterling told Wide World of Sports.

Sharks half Matt Moylan is tackled during a loss to his former club Penrith. (Getty)

“The players that are there are making it difficult for him to get back,” Sterling said on Sterlo’s Wrap.

“[Chad] Townsend and [Shaun] Johnson have been missing in recent weeks but they will come back in and they will be the halves pairing, in my opinion.

“[Braydon] Trindall and Connor Tracey have done a good job in their absence, so they’re keeping that little bit of pressure on.

“And Matt Moylan, who continues to have hamstring problems and consistency problems, I don’t know whether he can oust those players.

“The other guy who comes in to that now is Will Kennedy; had his best game in the top grade in this match [against the Cowboys] as well. Maybe his form actually takes Moylan out of wearing the No.1 jersey also.”

Sharks half Matt Moylan shapes to pass against his former club Penrith. (Getty)

Moylan remains contracted with the Sharks until the end of next year, having arrived from Penrith as a big-name recruit for the 2018 season. He is the club’s equal-highest-paid player alongside Andrew Fifita and Josh Dugan.

Morris used four forwards on his bench against North Queensland, so Moylan would need to convince the coach that he’s worthy of taking a utility role; which, with reduced minutes, might at least lessen the strain on his body. Sterling believes that Moylan currently has no other options.

“I think if Matt Moylan comes back fit, he will find it very difficult certainly to be on the run-on side because Townsend and Johnson are your six and seven as far as I’m concerned,” Sterling said.

“I think Kennedy is, not the surprise packet, but the guy who’s grabbed his opportunity because there would be talk maybe if Moylan was in contention, ‘What do we do with Josh Dugan, maybe change him as well’.

“But I think Kennedy at fullback, Johnson and Townsend as your halves. That puts Matt Moylan back on the bench.”