NRL news, Mark Levy column

It’s a massive week for the National Rugby League with Sonny Bill Williams making his long awaited return for the Sydney Roosters – but how many games will he end up playing?

A slip of the tongue from Kyle Flanagan after their win over the Brisbane Broncos sent the rumour mill into overdrive when the young halfback declared on Channel Nine: “I can’t wait to play alongside him next year” … though he obviously meant next week.

There’s no doubt the dual international is a human headline, an enormous drawcard for the club and the marketing potential for the NRL is unbelievable.

But if the 35-year-old doesn’t meet the standards expected at Bondi, they cannot afford to carry him as a passenger.

Sonny Bill Williams at a Roosters training session after returning to the NRL club. (Getty)

Let’s not forget, they’re in pursuit of a third straight premiership, something that hasn’t been done since the Jack Gibson-coached Parramatta in 1981, 1982 and 1983.

Eels legend Peter Sterling compared Gibson and Trent Robinson after last year’s grand final, saying: “the Roosters coach has won three premierships in seven years and he’s got a long time to go in this game, so he’s looking to elevate himself up amongst the rarefied air of Gibson, Wayne Bennett and Tim Sheens.”

It’s an enormous wrap from a man who played under Gibson and ‘Sterlo’ credits the supercoach for turning him into an international champion.

Robinson has already proven he’s not willing to rush the return of Sonny Bill, who’s been training with the squad over the last few weeks, but the same caution needs to apply when the coach is picking the team for the regular season ahead and the finals.

I regard ‘Robbo’ as one of the smartest minds in the competition, but he cannot get caught up in the fairytale storylines involving Sonny Bill, because there are going to be plenty of them and enormous pressure from everyone, including the NRL, to keep playing him.

Robinson has a job to do and that’s winning football games with the best players available.

The competition for spots is going to be intense and intriguing to watch when you consider the Roosters have a long list of edge back-rowers.

Boyd Cordner made a successful return against the Brisbane Broncos and Sitili Tupouniua impressed on the right side of the field. Nat Butcher brained them on the weekend as Mitch Aubusson and Angus Crichton watched on from the grandstand – keep in mind, they’re both working towards a return for the Roosters.

2GB Continuous Call Team commentator and former Rooster Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell says: “It’s great to see him (Williams) back, but he’ll need to prove himself because the Roosters have a solid back-row which may force him to come off the bench.”

Sonny Bill Williams celebrates the Roosters’ 2013 grand final win with coach Trent Robinson. (Sydney Morning Herald)

Let’s not forget, Sonny Bill hasn’t played professional sport in months after the Toronto Wolfpack were forced to pull out of the Super League because of COVID-19.

The Kiwi international continues to impress at training but until he steps foot on to the field against the Canberra Raiders on Saturday night, we don’t know whether we’ll see the brilliance we’ve come to expect from this gifted athlete.

It will likely be the first of four matches the 35-year-old plays before the finals and ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys is already expecting bumper TV ratings. His only free-to-air appearance before the playoffs will be the final round against South Sydney.

I was taught a valuable lesson as a young sports broadcaster, to “never knock champions in any code, because they always come back to make you look like a fool”.

I certainly hope Sonny Bill Williams delivers bucketloads of entertainment for however long he’s back.

It’s been six-years, or more than 2,100 days, since the dual international last played a game in the National Rugby League and I’m sure he’s got a few more highlights to add to his impressive showreel.

