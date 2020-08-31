NRL news | Brisbane Broncos Tom Dearden, Peter Sterling on future of club

Tom Dearden is the future of the Brisbane Broncos.

It’s been said often but legendary halfback Peter Sterling reckons that we’re now seeing hard evidence to back up the statement.

Dearden has shown that he’s already on the brink of being a capable NRL halfback aged just 19, albeit in a dumpster-fire team that routinely loses by cricket scores.

In his eighth NRL game this season and 13th in total, he gave Brisbane a rare bright spot as they lost 58-12 against the Roosters last Friday. Dearden ran for 73 metres and provided the bulk of the kicking distance (171 metres).

Since returning to the side, he has offered a vibrancy sorely lacking for the Broncos. In the previous week’s 28-24 loss against the Dragons, Dearden scored a late try, made two line breaks amid 127 run metres and demanded the ball with the game in the balance.

Broncos halfback Tom Dearden (R) celebrates his try against the Dragons with David Fififa. (Getty)

“He was good again [against the Roosters],” Sterling told Wide World of Sports on Sterlo’s Wrap.

“I like him. He plays with energy, there is a confidence about him and he wants the football at the crucial times in games. We saw that especially the week previous.

“He is their future. I don’t think there’s any doubt that he is a quality player and once he gets experienced and gets a little bit more confidence around him, then he’s the way to go.”

There are huge question marks over Brisbane’s halves going forward, with big names Anthony Milford and Brodie Croft disappointing this season. Milford’s form, given his $1 million salary, has generally been unacceptable.

Dearden is an organising No.7 who may have complemented Milford’s run-first instincts but it remains to be seen if they have a future as a halves pairing.

Brisbane, despite all their young talent, rank equal last with the Bulldogs on the NRL’s attacking chart this season (222 points scored, 13.9 per game). Combined with their league-worst defence (523 points conceded, 32.7 per game), they have far and away the poorest points differential (-301) and sit 15th on the ladder.

The Broncos will have a new coach next season, likely Paul Green or Kevin Walters, after the departure of Anthony Seibold last week. They will also lose superstar young forward David Fifita to the Gold Coast Titans next season, making young stars like Dearden all the more crucial to their prospects of a revival.