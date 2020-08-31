NRL news, Brisbane Broncos terminate Tevita Pangai Junior contract, but there’s a catch

Tevita Pangai Jr has been stood down without pay for the remainder of the 2020 season and banned from social media as part of several strict conditions to remain at the Brisbane Broncos.

After a series of high-level meetings, the Broncos board reached a decision on Monday evening to terminate the 24-year-old’s employment contract following a string of biosecurity breaches.

However, that decision has been suspended for 12-months on the condition the forward adhere to a number of strict terms.

Tevita Pangai Junior will lock horns with the NRl and Broncos in a bid to be reinstated. (Getty) (Getty)

The Broncos wrote in a statement that Pangai must:

– undergo a mentoring programme for the next year.

– work in a job for the rest of 2020 organised by his mentor.

– stop engaging with media unless given the green light by the Broncos.

– stay off social media.

– return for the 2021 pre-season training in good condition.

Pangai Jr breaks silence on COVID-19 breaches

Should the enforcer failed to meet the stipulations handed to him by the club, the Broncos are within their power to permanently sack him.

Conversely, if Pangai is compliant and the club are satisfied with his behaviour he will be reinstated and the Broncos will rescind their right to terminate his contract.

Pangai Jr was issued a breach notice after flaunting NRL biosecurity rules by attending the opening if a bikie-owned barber shop.

It was not his only biosecurity breach and the damaging forward also has a poor judiciary record that has resulted in a raft of suspensions.