Novak Djokovic, Men’s Professional Tennis Association, Craig Gabriel

In 1988 tennis had a historical moment. It was at this time of the year. It was at the US Open and the men players were restless with their lot in the sport. They felt they did not have enough say in the running of professional tennis and a louder voice was wanted. At that time tennis was administered by the MIPTC – Men’s International Professional Tennis Council which was based out of New York.

The ATP was more of a player union at that time and its new chief was a man named Hamilton Jordan who was previously the Chief of Staff of President Jimmy Carter. The ATP applied to the USTA to be able to have a media conference in the main interview room on-site at the US Open, but the request was denied.

Jordan instead took a group of players and staged a rebel media conference outside the main gates to the National Tennis Centre. It became known as the “press conference in the parking lot” and is a seminal point in professional men’s tennis.

Novak Djokovic’s move has left many tennis fans and players baffled (Getty)

The ATP was breaking away from the establishment and taking charge of the wellbeing of the players. Tennis was changed. The MIPTC came to an end and the ATP became the 50:50 partnership between the players and the tournaments and the new tour began on 1 January 1990. The players now had a voice at the table, they were represented at the board.

32 years later and men’s tennis is in a controversial situation again and once more at the US Open.

After striving to gain a place at the board table, a select number of players have banded together to break away and create the Men’s Professional Tennis Association. Heading the group is world No.1 Novak Djokovic and his off-sider, Canadian Vasek Pospisil. Both have stepped down from their positions on the Player Council (Djokovic was President) and have installed themselves as the co-Chairman of the new group.

A picture of about 40 mask wearing players standing at ease on a US Open match court, socially distanced from one another, is what is being highlighted in a similar manner to the players who assembled in 1988.

Novak Djokovic’s group rebel group poses for a photo on a US Open match court (Supplied)

What is surprising about this compared to revolutions in history is that this has been instigated by the rich ones. Normally it is the underprivileged and disadvantaged that create the uprisings.

While there are many players siding with the new group there are as many opposing them and the main bodies including the four majors are dead against what is happening. Roger Federer, Kevin Anderson and Rafa Nadal, all Player Council members, are very much against what is being proposed and Djokovic is at pains to express that this is not a union.

“I have read in the letter from ATP, that they think that ATP cannot co-exist with the association. I have to respectfully disagree,” Djokovic said. “Legally we are 100% safe and we are allowed to form the player association. This is not a union. This is player association.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are both against the proposal made by Djokovic’s rebel group (Getty)

“We are not calling for boycotts. We are not forming parallel tours. I have seen a lot of different speculations in the media, and people coming out with just various things that we will do, which is, in a way, expected, because it’s a big thing, of course. It’s not new. I must underline that again. But at the same time, Vasek, myself, and obviously this generation have managed to make that final step.”

A union is an organization that acts as an intermediary between its members and the business that employs them. By comparison an association is a group of people (members) who come together for a common purpose.

There has been talk about going back to the days of a player union several times over the years, but one needs to ask what the purpose of this proposal really is. When you look at the idea, they are restricting it to the top 500 singles players and top 200 doubles players and it does not include the women players. That criteria hardly brings together everyone.

Novak Djokovic serves during the final of the Western and Southern Open in New York. (Getty)

But why do it? What is the purpose? This breakaway group does not have all their ducks in a row. They have not created a proper memorandum of association. They don’t know who will represent them. They admit to also not having major support. It’s just baffling.

He said: “We are just trying to get a sense of how many players do really want to join this initiative, then we will take it from there”. That’s like going into a battle without any weapons. Djokovic believes it can co-exist and should co-exist “at the beginning”. Mmm, what happens after the beginning? It just all appears so haphazard.

Djokovic and the recruits have not explained their reasons “whether we want to be in the position to negotiate about prize money or not”. He says they are not focusing on that and admits the ATP is the main governing body and the players are members of that. Djokovic added: “As players we want to have our own organisation and association that is 100% ours.”

Nadal and Federer to name two have pleaded, as has the head of the ATP, former player Andrea Gaudenzi to not proceed with this idea. It is only going to create disharmony and in the present global situation it is not a good look.

