Nick Saban leads Alabama football players in social justice march

Legendary Alabama Crimson Tide football head coach Nick Saban led members of his team in an on-campus march to promote social justice on Monday afternoon.
Per TMZ Sports, Saban marched in front of a pack of players, some of whom carried a “Black Lives Matter” banner. They were eventually joined by a large crowd:
“I’m proud of our team, I’m proud of our messengers and I’m proud of our message,” the 68-year-old coach reportedly told media members.
According to Sam Cooper of Yahoo Sports, Saban, Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne and university police chief John Hooks all spoke at the rally. Byrne previously addressed acts of police violence and racial injustices via a statement released on May 31:
Similar demonstrations have occurred throughout the United States following the shooting of an unarmed Black man. Jacob Blake was shot at least seven times by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Aug. 23. The incident reportedly left Blake paralyzed from the waist down.
Last week, MLB, the NBA, NHL, WNBA, and Major League Soccer postponed handfuls of games amid player strikes and protests over the shooting. All leagues have since resumed normal schedules.