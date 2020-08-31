NFLPA wants daily COVID-19 testing for players during season

The NFL Players Association wants the league to continue daily coronavirus testing for athletes throughout the upcoming season.

Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter, the NFLPA president, addressed the matter via a post shared on the union’s official website.

“You’ve probably heard two keys words used to describe COVID-19: novel and emerging. That means, this is a new strain of coronavirus; and because of that fact, new information and guidelines will continue to roll in requiring continuous updates to our protocols and recommendations. None of us have the full picture right now, but I’m pleased with the protocols we implemented for training camp. “In the spirit of adaptability, expect the NFLPA to push for modifications or updated recommendations — such as the continuation of daily testing — as the season progresses and new information becomes available. We will continue to rely on scientific data to inform our approach for combatting this virus. As the science evolves, we will evolve with it.”

Per ESPN and the Associated Press, daily testing of players is set to end after Saturday under the current agreement between the NFL and NFLPA. The season gets underway on Sept. 10.

Tretter also stressed that players must continue abiding by health and safety protocols that include wearing masks and embracing social distancing when away from football activities.

Like MLB, the NFL intends to have players and other league personnel live at their homes and travel for in-market games, many of which will be played behind closed doors and without fans through at least September. The NFL could move clubs into “bubble” scenarios for postseason play.

While NFL teams have avoided noteworthy coronavirus outbreaks since the start of training camp sessions, the league experienced a scare earlier this month when 77 collected coronavirus tests returned what were later confirmed to be “false positive” results.