NASCAR at Darlington: Here are the throwback paint schemes for the 2020 Southern 500

Because the 2020 NASCAR schedule went through big-time changes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional Labor Day weekend race at Darlington Raceway is actually the third Cup Series race at “The Track Too Tough to Tame” this season rather than its first and only event.
But the annual Southern 500 — this year officially titled the Cook Out Southern 500 — remains on the schedule as the NASCAR Cup Series’ throwback race. This year it doubles as the first event of NASCAR’s 10-race playoff schedule.
Race teams for weeks (and, in some cases, months) have been unveiling the throwback paint schemes they will display on their cars Sunday, Sept. 6 (6 p.m. ET on NBC) under the lights in Darlington, S.C. The Southern 500 is one of the crown jewels of motorsports in terms of races that drivers most want to win. The throwback element established in recent years makes the event that much more prestigious.
Most teams have unveiled the throwback paint schemes they will run at Darlington, but those of more than a dozen drivers — Kurt Busch, Aric Almirola, Ty Dillon, Brennan Poole, Chris Buescher, Erik Jones, Corey LaJoie, Michael McDowell, Ryan Preece, Matt Kenseth, Bubba Wallace, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Brendan Gaughan and Quin Houff — have not.
Below are all of the 2020 Darlington throwback paint schemes that have been unveiled thus far.
NASCAR at Darlington throwback paint schemes for 2020
No. 2: Brad Keselowski
No. 3: Austin Dillon
No. 4: Kevin Harvick
No. 6: Ryan Newman
No. 7: Josh Bilicki
No. 8: Tyler Reddick
No. 9: Chase Elliott
No. 11: Denny Hamlin
Throwing it back to 1973, the year Federal Express began and when Cale Yarborough won in the #11 at Darlington. Paying tribute to all 500,000 hard-working, past and present @FedEx team members. I’ve been asking for this design for a while and it’s finally happening! #Southern500 pic.twitter.com/NR0VlppEnk
— Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) August 28, 2020
No. 12: Ryan Blaney
No. 14: Clint Bowyer
No. 18: Kyle Busch
No. 19: Martin Truex Jr.
No. 21: Matt DiBenedetto
No. 22: Joey Logano
No. 24: William Byron
No. 27: JJ Yeley
No. 38: John Hunter Nemechek
No. 41: Cole Custer
No. 48: Jimmie Johnson
No. 51: Joey Gase
No. 88: Alex Bowman
No. 95: Christopher Bell
No. 96: Daniel Suarez