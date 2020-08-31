NASCAR at Darlington: Here are the throwback paint schemes for the 2020 Southern 500

Because the 2020 NASCAR schedule went through big-time changes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional Labor Day weekend race at Darlington Raceway is actually the third Cup Series race at “The Track Too Tough to Tame” this season rather than its first and only event.

But the annual Southern 500 — this year officially titled the Cook Out Southern 500 — remains on the schedule as the NASCAR Cup Series’ throwback race. This year it doubles as the first event of NASCAR’s 10-race playoff schedule.

Race teams for weeks (and, in some cases, months) have been unveiling the throwback paint schemes they will display on their cars Sunday, Sept. 6 (6 p.m. ET on NBC) under the lights in Darlington, S.C. The Southern 500 is one of the crown jewels of motorsports in terms of races that drivers most want to win. The throwback element established in recent years makes the event that much more prestigious.

Most teams have unveiled the throwback paint schemes they will run at Darlington, but those of more than a dozen drivers — Kurt Busch, Aric Almirola, Ty Dillon, Brennan Poole, Chris Buescher, Erik Jones, Corey LaJoie, Michael McDowell, Ryan Preece, Matt Kenseth, Bubba Wallace, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Brendan Gaughan and Quin Houff — have not.

Below are all of the 2020 Darlington throwback paint schemes that have been unveiled thus far.

NASCAR at Darlington throwback paint schemes for 2020

No. 2: Brad Keselowski

No. 3: Austin Dillon

No. 4: Kevin Harvick

No. 6: Ryan Newman

No. 7: Josh Bilicki

No. 8: Tyler Reddick

No. 9: Chase Elliott

No. 11: Denny Hamlin

Throwing it back to 1973, the year Federal Express began and when Cale Yarborough won in the #11 at Darlington. Paying tribute to all 500,000 hard-working, past and present @FedEx team members. I’ve been asking for this design for a while and it’s finally happening! #Southern500 pic.twitter.com/NR0VlppEnk — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) August 28, 2020

No. 12: Ryan Blaney

No. 14: Clint Bowyer

No. 18: Kyle Busch

No. 19: Martin Truex Jr.

No. 21: Matt DiBenedetto

No. 22: Joey Logano

No. 24: William Byron

No. 27: JJ Yeley

No. 38: John Hunter Nemechek

No. 41: Cole Custer

No. 48: Jimmie Johnson

No. 51: Joey Gase

No. 88: Alex Bowman

No. 95: Christopher Bell

No. 96: Daniel Suarez