MLB trade deadline live: Tracking the latest rumors, news, updates on 2020 deadline day

The 2020 MLB season is unlike one we’ve ever seen, which means the trade deadline could be wonky as well.

How the 2020 MLB trade deadline is going to go is anyone’s guess: there’s no guarantee there will much action and there’s also no guarantee teams won’t make moves, either.

MORE: 15 worst MLB trade deadline deals in history, ranked

To that end, there are two ways teams might look at the trade deadline:

Pretty much everyone is getting into the postseason — 16 teams total this year — so no need to ship off prospects and mortgage the future for minor improvements this year.

2020 presents as great a chance as any to win a championship, so go for it now.

Somewhat surprisingly, there’s already been a flurry of deals made over the last week, and a lot of them not-so-small. There’s also a lot of names left who could be on the move, including Mike Clevinger, Francisco Lindor and Josh Hader.

Sporting News will be tracking all the latest rumors, deals and more from the 2020 MLB trade deadline below.

MORE: 8 players most likely to be traded at the deadline

MLB trade deadline 2020: Live updates, news, rumors

Padres acquire Austin Nola from the Mariners

Nola is a late-bloomer who can play the infield in addition to catcher. Because he didn’t reach the bigs until last year at 29, he’s under team control through 2025. He has 15 home runs in 108 career games, and the Padres’ front office apparently believes that sample size will translate to years of years of quality play.

San Diego did give up a lot in this deal, including consensus top-100 prospect Taylor Trammell.

Padres get Jason Castro from Angels

San Diego nabs a veteran catcher for its stretch run

Sources: The Padres are trading for catcher Jason Castro, sending righty reliever Gerardo Reyes to the Angels in return. Deal is pending medicals. — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) August 30, 2020

Rangers could deal two players

Source: Jeff Passan, ESPN

In addition to Lance Lynn, the Texas Rangers have been discussing outfielder Joey Gallo in potential trades, sources tell ESPN. The price on both is high, and it’s why one GM said “the Rangers hold the keys to the deadline.” If they do sell, it’s impact guys in pennant races. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 30, 2020

Lance Lynn is in the midst of a sensational season, so it’s no surprise that the Rangers would move on from the veteran righty, who is a free agent at the end of the season. What is somewhat surprising is looking to move on from Joey Gallo, who is a monstrous middle of the order bat. While Gallo is hitting sub-.200 on the year, he still has 7 home runs and a 110 OPS+. Gallo isn’t a free agent until following the 2022 season.

Mike Clevinger could be dealt, per reports

Source: Jon Heyman

There’s an increasing belief among teams Mike Clevinger has a good chance to be dealt. Indians have 6 very good or better starters, all on cost-efficient deals. Price is appropriately high. Braves, Padres, Yankees, Dodgers among many who’ve been in contact. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 30, 2020

Clevinger, 29, is under team control for another year, so he’d be more than just a rental. Cleveland would be dealing from a position of strength, and the price would likely be very, very high.

Padres add Mitch Moreland in swap with Red Sox

Orioles trade reliever Michael Givens to the Rockies

This is something of a surprise, considering the Rockies tend to stay put during the trade deadline. Still, Givens is in the midst of a career year, pitching to a 1.38 ERA (2.60 FIP) in 12 games this season.

We have acquired INF Tyler Nevin, INF Terrin Vavra, and a player to be named later from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for RHP Mychal Givens. — Baltimore Orioles 😷 (@Orioles) August 30, 2020

Cubs acquire Jose Martinez from the Rays

The Cubs added some help to their lineup, acquiring Jose Martinez from the Rays for two PTBNL and/or cash considerations.

Martinez will help the Chicago lineup vs. lefty pitching: he has a career OPS vs. lefties well over .900.

The #Cubs today acquired INF/OF José Martínez from the Rays for a player to be named or cash consideration as well as a player to be named or cash consideration. Catcher Josh Phegley was designated for assignment. pic.twitter.com/s1QSl6A4xI — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 30, 2020

Padres trade for Trevor Rosenthal from Royals

San Diego gets an inconsistent (but sometimes dominant) reliever to aid its wobbly bullpen.