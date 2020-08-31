Mitsubishi Power Established With Renewed Commitment to Transforming Energy Systems Around the World

Article content continued

As an energy solutions company, Mitsubishi Power will create a future that is good for people and the planet.

Following the rebrand, Mitsubishi Power becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of MHI Group. Its enhanced position within the Group will enable it to establish greater synergies with its sister companies and expand its business by tapping new customer categories. Mitsubishi Power will capitalize on existing investments in emerging energy solutions, such as hydrogen, ammonia and solar power, to address the diverse and increasingly complex energy needs of customers around the world.

Mr. Ken Kawai, President and CEO of Mitsubishi Power, Ltd., said, “Providing people access to clean, stable, and affordable power is among global society’s most urgent mandates today. With our new identity, Mitsubishi Power is exceptionally poised to lead in solving these challenges. Building on a legacy of strong engineering and distinctive service, we will develop even more cutting-edge solutions to better serve our customers while broadening our portfolio. As an energy solutions company, we will partner more closely with governments, utilities, industry leaders and our fellow companies within the MHI Group to create a future that is good for people and the planet.”

In addition to the new name and logo, Mitsubishi Power also unveiled a new mission statement and announced that it will adopt the MHI Group tagline “Move the World Forward” (See Annex A).

Throughout its history, Mitsubishi Power has built a strong position as a trusted partner to power generation companies globally. As it enters this new phase, the company will apply its world-leading engineering prowess, drive for innovation and renowned customer service to deliver reliable energy, ultimately galvanizing the progress of nations, communities and individuals everywhere.