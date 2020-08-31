Michael B. Jordan Dedicates “The Rest of My Days” to Chadwick Boseman in Heartfelt Tribute

Michael B. Jordan is paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman following the Black Panther star’s shocking death.

Boseman’s reps confirmed his passing on Friday, Aug. 28, sharing his private four-year battle with colon cancer. Following the heartbreaking news, many of the actor’s fellow Marvel co-stars took to social media to honor his memory, with the Creed star speaking out on Monday, Aug. 31.

In a statement posted to his Instagram, Jordan wrote, “I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything. I wish we had more time.”

“One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked, and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness,” he continued.

He went on to express his regret that he didn’t realize sooner “how much of a legend and hero YOU are.”