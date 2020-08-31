Mexican cartel hitmen seem to have adopted the use of bomb-laden drones in assassinations, following the tactic's proliferation on Iraqi and Syrian battlefields (Joseph Trevithick/The Drive)

Joseph Trevithick / The Drive:

Mexican cartel hitmen seem to have adopted the use of bomb-laden drones in assassinations, following the tactic’s proliferation on Iraqi and Syrian battlefields  —  Mexico’s drug cartels are notoriously well armed and equipped, with some possessing very heavy weaponry, including armored gun trucks sporting heavy machine guns.

