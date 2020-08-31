Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Montecito Move Pisses Off Their Neighbors

WENN

Residents of the little town outside Santa Barbara are reportedly not thrilled by the influx of paparazzi and tourists in the region ever since it’s revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex bought a $14M estate in the area.

–

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s presence may become the worst nightmare for their new neighbors in Montecito. Words are the residents in the area have been fed up with how the couple’s move has affected the peacefulness in the area.

The former British royal couple has reportedly attracted paparazzi and tourists to the little town, which had been relatively quiet despite the presence of a number of celebrities over the years. However, since news surfaced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex purchased a $14.65 million estate outside Santa Barbara, public’s attention has been greatly focused on the area.

According to TMZ, some locals are pissed off with the influx of paparazzi and tourists in the region. Helicopters are flying over Meghan and Harry’s hood sometimes 4 times a day, hoping to get a snap of the couple. Paparazzi are also staking out their home and a nearby shopping center, while more visitors are showing up in town and asking local shop owners if they’ve seen Archie’s parents.

Most locals tell the site they are super annoyed with the presence of paparazzi and want those photogs to give it a rest, because they feel like everyone’s privacy is being compromised. They fear that the worst is yet to come as they believe that when the Duke and Duchess finally venture out after the pandemic, it will amp things up in a big way.

Reports emerged earlier in August about Meghan and Harry’s move to a multi-million dollar estate in Montecito, where the likes of Rob Lowe and Ellen DeGeneres previously lived. Oprah Winfrey and Ariana Grande are also among celebrity residents in the area, which has long served as a quiet, scenic, spread-out haven.

Meghan and Harry’s new house reportedly boasts nine bedrooms in the roughly 14,500-square-foot main house. The house also features two-bedroom guesthouse, a teahouse, a tennis court, a swimming pool and a custom jungle gym among amenities on-site. The couple, however, has not been seen out and about in their new neighborhood.